‘Jews against DeSantis’! Jewish anti-Israel activists disrupt speech

Jewish anti-Israel activists disrupt speech April 15, 2023

Activists from the anti-Israel Jewish group IfNotNow disrupted a speech by Ron DeSantis at a GOP fundraiser in New Hampshire on Friday evening, and later posted on Twitter that the Florida Governor was antisemitic and that his "actions and policies both support Israeli apartheid and put Jews in danger." BREAKING: IfNotNow members are confronting Ron DeSantis at a GOP fundraiser in New Hampshire this evening. We're making clear that DeSantis is an antisemite whose actions and policies both support Israeli apartheid and put Jews in danger. THREAD pic.twitter.com/SwCUuCAtMb — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) April 14, 2023