‘Jews against DeSantis’! Jewish anti-Israel activists disrupt speech

Activists from the anti-Israel Jewish group IfNotNow disrupted a speech by Ron DeSantis at a GOP fundraiser in New Hampshire on Friday evening, and later posted on Twitter that the Florida Governor was antisemitic and that his “actions and policies both support Israeli apartheid and put Jews in danger.”