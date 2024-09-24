Search

WATCH: John Spencer – ‘People have lost their mind on who are terrorists and who are defending their civilians’

John Spencer, one of the foremost warfare experts and chair of the Modern War Institute, wonders how people can claim Israel is the escalating force when Hezbollah has fired 8,000 rockets at populated areas and internally displaced tens of thousands of Israelis.

