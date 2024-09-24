WATCH: John Spencer – ‘People have lost their mind on who are terrorists and who are defending their civilians’

John Spencer, one of the foremost warfare experts and chair of the Modern War Institute, wonders how people can claim Israel is the escalating force when Hezbollah has fired 8,000 rockets at populated areas and internally displaced tens of thousands of Israelis.

“people have lost their minds on who are terrorists, who are actually defending their civilians, who are trying to get their civilians killed, people trying to rewrite borders, call people resistance fighters.”

“I think the whole narrative of now we have a ‘two front war,’… pic.twitter.com/ow6ipndOnr

