WATCH: Lebanese party leader says all political factions will unite to repel an Israeli invasion

Ali Hijazi, leader of the Ba’ath Party, said it’s a disgrace to think Hezbollah will fight Israel alone, and confirmed the political factions have a joint fight plan for an Israeli invasion.

