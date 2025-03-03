Search

WATCH: Mike Waltz says Zelensky must apologize before peace or mineral deal

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mike-waltz-says-zelenskyy-must-apologize-before-peace-or-mineral-deal/
Email Print

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that Americans are fed up with billions of dollars being wasted on this never-ending war and that if President Zelensky wants peace, he must apologize publicly.

>