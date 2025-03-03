WATCH: Mike Waltz says Zelensky must apologize before peace or mineral deal March 3, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mike-waltz-says-zelenskyy-must-apologize-before-peace-or-mineral-deal/ Email Print National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that Americans are fed up with billions of dollars being wasted on this never-ending war and that if President Zelensky wants peace, he must apologize publicly.WATCHWaltz to Zelensky: ‘Express Regret, Sign the Deal, and Begin Peace Talks’ https://t.co/WPJvS0I4C0 pic.twitter.com/gMSWMAea7c— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 3, 2025 WATCH U.S. National Security Advisor: Time is running out for Zelensky, and the patience of the American people is not unlimited. https://t.co/WPJvS0I4C0 pic.twitter.com/Fv1XIGekF5— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 3, 2025WATCH FOX: Zelensky Must Apologize on Camera for White House Incident—Or the U.S. Will Block Minerals Deal Progress. https://t.co/WPJvS0I4C0 pic.twitter.com/tSxxviXqtg— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 3, 2025 Mike WaltzUkraineVolodymyr Zelensky