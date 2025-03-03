WATCH: Mike Waltz says Zelensky must apologize before peace or mineral deal

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that Americans are fed up with billions of dollars being wasted on this never-ending war and that if President Zelensky wants peace, he must apologize publicly.

WATCH Waltz to Zelensky: ‘Express Regret, Sign the Deal, and Begin Peace Talks’ https://t.co/WPJvS0I4C0 pic.twitter.com/gMSWMAea7c — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 3, 2025

