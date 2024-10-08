Search

WATCH: Moving ceremony at Western Wall dedicates Torah scroll to Oct. 7th victims and fallen soldiers

Hundreds of Israelis escorted the commemorative Torah to the Western Wall, gathering to recite Selichot prayers on the anniversary of the tragic attacks.

