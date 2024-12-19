WATCH: New Oct. 7th footage shows evacuation of the wounded from Kibbutz Be’eri December 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-oct-7th-footage-shows-evacuation-of-the-wounded-from-kibbutz-beeri/ Email Print On October 7th, more than 130 Israelis were killed, and numerous others were taken hostage from Kibbutz Be’eri during the violent attack orchestrated by Hamas.WATCH⚡️Intense new footage from, October 7: Evacuation of the wounded from Kibbutz Be’eri. pic.twitter.com/ujwIxP9Ztz— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 17, 2024 Hamaskibbutz beeriOct 7thwounded