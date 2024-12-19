WATCH: New Oct. 7th footage shows evacuation of the wounded from Kibbutz Be’eri

On October 7th, more than 130 Israelis were killed, and numerous others were taken hostage from Kibbutz Be’eri during the violent attack orchestrated by Hamas.

WATCH⚡️ Intense new footage from, October 7:

Evacuation of the wounded from Kibbutz Be’eri. pic.twitter.com/ujwIxP9Ztz — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 17, 2024