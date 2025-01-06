WATCH: New Orleans terrorist wore Meta glasses to canvas attack scene January 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-orleans-terrorist-wore-meta-glasses-to-canvas-attack-scene/ Email Print Shamsud-Din Jabbar wore camera-embedded smart glasses and visited Bourbon Street twice to scout the area before driving his truck into the crowded street, killing 14 people.Masud Din Jaber, the Terrorist responsible for the New Orleans Truck Attack, visited the City twice in recent weeks, including Tours of the French Quarter. During these visits, he wore Smart Glasses equipped with an embedded Camera, which were reportedly used to assist in… pic.twitter.com/j3A2nlCoeL— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 5, 2025 FBI releases video showing Meta glasses recording of Shamsud-Din Jabbar as he rode a bicycle through the French Quarter pic.twitter.com/zkYnMcPzR4 — New York Post (@nypost) January 5, 2025 Meta glassesNew OrleansShamsud-Din JabbarTerrorism