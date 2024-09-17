WATCH: New Trump ad calls out violent rhetoric used by Democratic party and influential supporters September 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-trump-ad-calls-out-violent-rhetoric-used-by-democratic-party-and-influential-supporters/ Email Print The video features prominent Democratic supporters like Ellen DeGeneres, Madonna, Hillary Clinton, and, of course, Kamala Harris herself, using violent and inflammatory rhetoric directed at Trump and Republicans. NEW: The Trump Campaign drops new ad of Democrat leaders using violent rhetoric against him after the 2nd attempt on his life. The ad started with Kamala Harris "joking" about k*lling Trump in an elevator. The ad also featured Madonna, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary… pic.twitter.com/EBR1eqYG1V — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2024 advertisementDonald Trump assassination attemptLeftistsviolence