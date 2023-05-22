Search

WATCH: PA invents active role for Fatah in fighting Israel

These statements by official Palestinian Authority TV reporters show how important it is to the PA and Fatah to present themselves as leading “the armed struggle” against Israel – even when the fighting was in the Gaza Strip and no Fatah terrorists took part.