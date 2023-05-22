WATCH: PA invents active role for Fatah in fighting Israel May 22, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pa-invents-active-role-for-fatah-in-fighting-israel/ Email Print These statements by official Palestinian Authority TV reporters show how important it is to the PA and Fatah to present themselves as leading “the armed struggle” against Israel – even when the fighting was in the Gaza Strip and no Fatah terrorists took part. FatahPalestinian AuthorityPalestinian terrorRockets from Gaza