WATCH: Palestinian propaganda video urges suicide bombings and other acts of terrorism January 9, 2025 The Prime Minister's Office published the statistics in its "Summary Report on Terrorism Against Israel for 2024," revealing that a total of 18,365 terrorist attacks were reported during last year, leaving 134 dead and 1,277 injured.JUST INA Palestinian urges other Palestinians to carry out suicide bombings and car rammings against Israeli civilians.The video shows communities, markets, buses, restaurants, and cafes as intended targets. pic.twitter.com/WeDGW7wyiT— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 9, 2025 IntifadajihadpalestinianTerrorism