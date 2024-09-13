WATCH: Palestinian supporter shot in stomach after tackling pro-Israel Iraq war vet September 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-supporter-shot-in-stomach-after-tackling-pro-israel-iraq-war-vet/ Email Print Scott Hayes, an Iraq war veteran, shot a man wearing a Palestine pin who rushed across the street and tackled him following a verbal dispute about Hamas casualty numbers. BREAKING A man wearing a Palestinian pin was shot in the stomach this evening after he charged through traffic and tackled a pro-Israel Iraq war veteran in Newton, Massachusetts.pic.twitter.com/Ix5JEJaJNp — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) September 13, 2024 In a second video, the veteran is seen giving medical care to the man who tackled him until first responders arrived. pic.twitter.com/bWBkiQBkV0 — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) September 13, 2024 pro-Palestinian supporterScott Hayesself-defense