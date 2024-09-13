WATCH: Palestinian supporter shot in stomach after tackling pro-Israel Iraq war vet

Scott Hayes, an Iraq war veteran, shot a man wearing a Palestine pin who rushed across the street and tackled him following a verbal dispute about Hamas casualty numbers.

BREAKING A man wearing a Palestinian pin was shot in the stomach this evening after he charged through traffic and tackled a pro-Israel Iraq war veteran in Newton, Massachusetts.pic.twitter.com/Ix5JEJaJNp — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) September 13, 2024