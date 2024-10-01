WATCH: Palestinians celebrate Iranian attack on Israel October 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-celebrate-iranian-attack-on-israel/ Email Print Despite the notion trying to be pushed that Gazans are innocent, and it’s only Hamas that wishes death upon Jews, these videos show how deep the Palestinian hatred for Jews is. Look at the poor starving innocent people?Fucking scumbags pic.twitter.com/S2Mj5q5ncc — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 1, 2024 Children in Gaza are celebrating Iran's attack. Now tell me, are there any innocents in Gaza?pic.twitter.com/D6cYGTCKwH — Vivid. (@VividProwess) October 1, 2024 Here are your “innocent Palestinians” standing on a ballistic missile and celebrating the Iranian attack on Israel. This entire society needs to be denazified. They are evil to their core. pic.twitter.com/iZA26Y33vk — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) October 1, 2024 Our lovely Arab neighbors found the remains of one of the Iranian missiles and decided to celebrate by taking a selfie with it. Just in case you had any doubts about how sick their society is. pic.twitter.com/Wszweo1JY6 — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) October 1, 2024 Read Meet the Islamic terrorist apologist controlling Kamala’s foreign policy IranPalestiniansRocket Attack