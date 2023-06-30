WATCH: Palestinians force their way past female IDF soldiers in Jordan Valley June 30, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-force-their-way-past-female-idf-soldiers-in-jordan-valley/ Email Print A group of Palestinian Arabs forced their way past a group of female IDF soldiers, who had been deployed to maintain a no-entry zone near the Ein Sukkot spring in the Jordan Valley. During the ensuing confrontation, the Arabs threatened and mocked the soldiers, who ordered the Arabs not to enter the area – but declined to take action. עימות בין ערבים לחיילות צה"ל היום בעין סוכות בבקעה pic.twitter.com/cm4szoPLvS — אלחנן גרונר (@elchangr) June 29, 2023 IDF soldiersJudea and SamariaPalestinians