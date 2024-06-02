WATCH: Rafah Crossing mural depicts Palestinians battling Jews and overrunning Jerusalem June 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rafah-crossing-mural-depicts-palestinians-battling-jews-and-overrunning-jerusalem/ Email Print If Oct. 7th wasn’t enough proof of the genocidal intent of Hamas to kill as many Jews as possible, this mural exposes their real plan of erasing all the Jews from Israel. People passing through the Rafah crossing from Egypt are greeted with this mural depicting a battle where Palestinians conquer Jerusalem and kill the Jews.Every aspect of their lives is indoctrination to murder us all. pic.twitter.com/DMuje4CRin— The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) June 1, 2024 HamasJerusalemmuralPalestiniansRafah crossing