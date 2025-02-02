WATCH: Steve Witkoff meets with released female hostages February 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-steve-witkoff-meets-with-released-female-hostages/ Email Print Former hostages Liri Albag, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Karina Aviev, along with Israeli Minister Ron Dermer, sang ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ during a hospital meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.JUST IN WATCH: The emotional meeting with Steve Witkoff and the freed IDF observers. pic.twitter.com/kNIM6zccZQ— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) February 2, 2025 hostagesMiddle East envoySteven Witkoff