Search

WATCH: Steve Witkoff meets with released female hostages

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-steve-witkoff-meets-with-released-female-hostages/
Email Print

Former hostages Liri Albag, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Karina Aviev, along with Israeli Minister Ron Dermer, sang ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ during a hospital meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

>