WATCH: Supreme Leader Khamenei’s rep vows to turn the White House into a Shiite Islamic center

Ayatollah Khamenei’s representative in Fars Province, Lotfollah Dezhkam, stated that despite incoming President Donald Trump’s promises to fix America and make it great again, he too ‘won’t be able to do a damn thing.’

Khamenei’s Representative in Fars Province Lotfollah Dezhkam: The Godless American Officials Should Know That We Will Turn the White House into a Shiite Islamic Center; Trump Will Not Be Able to Do a Damn Thing about American Defeats pic.twitter.com/p3jJVeI5Ft — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 14, 2025