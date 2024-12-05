WATCH: Syrian rebels attempt to pilot a helicopter with YouTube lessons

As Syrian rebels march deeper into the country, the regime’s leftover weapons are turning into toys for untrained militants—like trying to fly a helicopter with nothing but YouTube tutorials and a prayer.

#פידצבא חייל אופוזיציה סורי מנסה/חושב ללמוד להטיס מסוק מ YouTube. pic.twitter.com/bMdmFrdogG — Eyal Berelovich (@Eyal_Berelovich) December 5, 2024