WATCH: Terror supporters clash with Jewish counter protesters at Aliyah fair in New Jersey March 11, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-terror-supporters-clash-with-jewish-counter-protesters-at-aliyah-fair-in-new-jersey/ Email Print Anti-Israel supporters gathered outside the Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah fair in New Jersey, waving PLO flags and chanting slogans like ‘From the River to the Sea, Palestine is almost free’ and ‘Palestine will live forever.’ AliyahHamas supportersNefesh b'NefeshNew Jersey