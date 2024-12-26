Search

WATCH: The national Chanukah menorah lighting ceremony at the White House

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-national-chanukah-menorah-lighting-ceremony-at-the-white-house/
Email Print

President Biden lit his menorah made from the wood of the White House foundation and a massive one was lit by Rabbi Levi Shemtov who was joined with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

>