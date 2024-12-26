WATCH: The national Chanukah menorah lighting ceremony at the White House December 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-national-chanukah-menorah-lighting-ceremony-at-the-white-house/ Email Print President Biden lit his menorah made from the wood of the White House foundation and a massive one was lit by Rabbi Levi Shemtov who was joined with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.DHS Sec. Mayorkas participates in National Hannukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Ellipse in front of White House pic.twitter.com/p1m393ckEb— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 25, 2024 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-26-at-13.15.23_ef7f4ce2.mp4 ChanukahmenorahWhite House