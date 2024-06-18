WATCH: Thug attempts to kidnap Jewish baby on London streets June 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thug-attempts-to-kidnap-jewish-baby-on-london-streets/ Email Print The horrific attack, which occurred on Shavuot, involved an attempt to wrestle the stroller away from the father and take the baby; the assailant was repelled and fled the scene. Thugs attempt to kidnap a Jewish baby in London.There are no words. pic.twitter.com/33fudz4uPJ — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) June 17, 2024 AntisemitismKidnappingLondon