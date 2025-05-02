Search

WATCH: Top moments from the Trump administration’s first 100 days

From President Trump’s Oval Office spat with Ukrainian President Zelensky and Elon Musk’s antics to the Democrats constantly embarrassing themselves, these top viral moments are sure to be remembered.

