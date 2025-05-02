WATCH: Top moments from the Trump administration’s first 100 days May 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-top-moments-from-the-trump-administrations-first-100-days/ Email Print From President Trump’s Oval Office spat with Ukrainian President Zelensky and Elon Musk’s antics to the Democrats constantly embarrassing themselves, these top viral moments are sure to be remembered.There have been some wild moments during President Trump's second term…and it's only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/jW6CWcSoFU— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 1, 2025 Donald TrumpThe White HouseUSA