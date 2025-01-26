Search

WATCH: Trump explains why he released a shipment of bombs to Israel

When asked why Trump delivered to Israel a shipment of 2,000 pound bombs that had been held up by the Biden Administration, the US president answered, “Because they paid for them.”

 

