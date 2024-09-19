WATCH: Trump visits young boy with brain disorder on his 8th birthday

Search

Donald Trump wrote a birthday letter to little 8-year-old Liam, a boy suffering from a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency, and then days later surprised him minutes before going on stage with a birthday present.



