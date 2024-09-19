WATCH: Trump visits young boy with brain disorder on his 8th birthday September 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-visits-young-boy-with-brain-disorder-on-his-8th-birthday/ Email Print Donald Trump wrote a birthday letter to little 8-year-old Liam, a boy suffering from a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency, and then days later surprised him minutes before going on stage with a birthday present. After seeing the reaction online to a birthday letter that he sent eight-year-old Liam, who suffers from a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency, President Trump surprised his VIP backstage with a birthday gift, minutes before taking the stage at the Veterans Memorial… pic.twitter.com/t7feBSRgO2 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) September 19, 2024 GOOD NEWS ALERT: Liam, the New York boy with a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency, is gifted a present from President Trump before Long Island rally pic.twitter.com/UH157JUFui — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 18, 2024 Little Liam was at the Trump Rally! Get your tissues ready, because this was incredible! 🥲❤️❤️❤️ Liam is from New York and has a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency. He got a special 8th birthday letter from a DJT about a week ago, and Trump visited him TODAY… pic.twitter.com/Ez7sMEA18A — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 19, 2024 Read Trump encouraging Netanyahu to reject ceasefire deal - report Donald Trumprallyterminally ill