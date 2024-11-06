WATCH: ‘Trump’s visit to the Lubavitcher rebbe’s grave was the turning point of the election’ November 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trumps-visit-to-the-lubavitcher-rebbes-grave-was-the-turning-point-of-the-election/ Email Print The Daily Wire cofounder Ben Shapiro weighs in on President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 victory, musing that his pre-election visit to the Lubavitcher rebbe’s grave may have been the ‘turning point.’https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/twittervid.com_JewUncensored_c36174.mp4 2024 Presidential electionBen ShapiroChabadDonald TrumpLubavitcher Rebbe