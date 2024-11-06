Search

WATCH: ‘Trump’s visit to the Lubavitcher rebbe’s grave was the turning point of the election’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trumps-visit-to-the-lubavitcher-rebbes-grave-was-the-turning-point-of-the-election/
Email Print

The Daily Wire cofounder Ben Shapiro weighs in on President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 victory, musing that his pre-election visit to the Lubavitcher rebbe’s grave may have been the ‘turning point.’

>