WATCH: U.S.-based Palestinian writer – 'Only violence garners global attention' March 17, 2025

Marc Lamont Hill spoke with Palestinian author Mohammed el-Kurd, who stated that only violence gains global attention and likened the Israeli flag to those of the Confederacy and ISIS, saying it's 'f—ed up' to have Israeli flags in synagogues.

anti-IsraelMohammed El-KurdZionism