WATCH: U.S.-based Palestinian writer – ‘Only violence garners global attention’

Marc Lamont Hill spoke with Palestinian author Mohammed el-Kurd, who stated that only violence gains global attention and likened the Israeli flag to those of the Confederacy and ISIS, saying it’s ‘f—ed up’ to have Israeli flags in synagogues.



