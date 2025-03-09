WATCH: US hostage envoy reveals updates on talks with Hamas, progress toward hostage deal

Adam Boehler, the U.S. hostage envoy, said on Sunday that his “very helpful” direct talks with Hamas have created room for a deal “within weeks” to free all hostages and secure a lasting truce in Gaza.

