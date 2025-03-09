Search

WATCH: US hostage envoy reveals updates on talks with Hamas, progress toward hostage deal

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-u-s-hostage-envoy-reveals-updates-on-talks-with-hamas-and-progress-toward-a-hostage-deal/
Email Print

Adam Boehler, the U.S. hostage envoy, said on Sunday that his “very helpful” direct talks with Hamas have created room for a deal “within weeks” to free all hostages and secure a lasting truce in Gaza.

Read  His wife and daughters murdered, his brother declared dead

>