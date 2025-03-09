WATCH: US hostage envoy reveals updates on talks with Hamas, progress toward hostage deal March 9, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-u-s-hostage-envoy-reveals-updates-on-talks-with-hamas-and-progress-toward-a-hostage-deal/ Email Print Adam Boehler, the U.S. hostage envoy, said on Sunday that his “very helpful” direct talks with Hamas have created room for a deal “within weeks” to free all hostages and secure a lasting truce in Gaza.WATCHUS Hostage envoy Adam Boehler says he met with Hamxs “terrorists” and “antisemitic murderers” because President Trump is committed to bringing peace to the region.Despite U.S. policy against negotiating with terrorists, Boehler insists his job is to engage with “both… pic.twitter.com/A5dVOiRTuX— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 9, 2025 WATCHTrump hostage envoy Adam Boehler suggests Hamas is open to an “all for all” deal—exchanging all Palestinian security prisoners for all remaining Israeli hostages. He says it could happen “within weeks.”Boehler: “They suggested, exchanging all prisoners, and they… pic.twitter.com/jvQOZgki8o— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 9, 2025 Adam Boehler to Fox News: “There is no doubt that our greatest ally is Israel.I was sent by the president not only to bring back American hostages but also Israelis. If anyone thinks of abducting an Israeli, they should know that we feel it just as deeply.” pic.twitter.com/BwdSIlK4ZQ— Im Tirtzu (@IMTIzionism) March 9, 2025Read His wife and daughters murdered, his brother declared dead Adam BoehlerHamashostages