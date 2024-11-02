WATCH: UK Conservative party leader praises Israel for ‘moral clarity’ November 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-uk-conservative-party-leader-praises-israel-for-moral-clarity/ Email Print Kemi Badenoch, who was elected as the new leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, says Israel is showing “moral clarity.”When asked about the killing of Hezbollah, Nasrallah, the first black leader of a major British political party, said, “I think what they did was extraordinary.”She added, “Israel is showing that it has moral clarity in dealing with its enemies, and the enemies of the West as well.” Kema BadenochPro-Israel advocacyUK Conservative Party