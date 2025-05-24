Search

WATCH: London police arrest man chanting ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ at anti-Israel rally

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-uk-police-arrest-man-chanting-am-yisrael-chai-at-anti-israel-rally/
Email Print

London’s Metro Police have a well-documented track record of arresting peaceful pro-Israel demonstrators, even as thousands of pro-terror activists are allowed to freely chant for intifada and revolution.

>