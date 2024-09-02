WATCH: Undercover police officers bust smuggling of six illegal Palestinians

The six Palestinians were being transported in a wedding car and according to police the driver was under the influence of drugs.

ניסתה להבריח שב”חים ברכב חתונה: תושבת הצפון בשנות ה-40 לחייה נעצרה כשהסיעה שישה שוהים בלתי חוקיים תחת השפעת סמים @VeredPelman

צילום: דוברות המשטרה pic.twitter.com/vdQP9a9NmL — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 2, 2024