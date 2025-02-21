Search

WATCH: US envoy for hostage affairs states Hamas will face total annihilation after switching body of Shiri Bibas

Adam Boehler, Washington’s Envoy for Hostage Affairs, suggested a possible reason why Hamas withheld the body of Shiri Bibas, claiming that they likely murdered her in such an inhumane manner that the mere sight of her remains would provoke immediate destruction.

