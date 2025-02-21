WATCH: US envoy for hostage affairs states Hamas will face total annihilation after switching body of Shiri Bibas February 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-envoy-for-hostage-affairs-states-hamas-will-face-total-annihilation-after-switching-body-of-shiri-bibas/ Email Print Adam Boehler, Washington’s Envoy for Hostage Affairs, suggested a possible reason why Hamas withheld the body of Shiri Bibas, claiming that they likely murdered her in such an inhumane manner that the mere sight of her remains would provoke immediate destruction.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-21-at-08.30.19_9aa79d95.mp4 HamashostagesShiri Bibas