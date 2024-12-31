WATCH: US fighter jets strike multiple targets in Yemen

On December 30 and 31, U.S. Navy ships and aircraft targeted Houthi command and control centers, weapon production and storage facilities, and a Houthi coastal radar site.

BREAKING The Houthis are getting pounded! The U.S.-led coalition carried out six airstrikes in Sana’a, targeting the Defense Ministry, a weapons maintenance camp, and the Al-Ardi Security Complex, according to Saudi Al-Hadath. pic.twitter.com/nAp1fUYfW0 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 31, 2024

At least 10 strikes on Houthi positions. Are the US gloves finally coming off? https://t.co/EKX9Rqn4AA pic.twitter.com/CU2kkunDjS — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 31, 2024