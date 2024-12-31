WATCH: US fighter jets strike multiple targets in Yemen December 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-fighter-jets-strike-multiple-targets-in-yemen/ Email Print On December 30 and 31, U.S. Navy ships and aircraft targeted Houthi command and control centers, weapon production and storage facilities, and a Houthi coastal radar site.BREAKINGThe Houthis are getting pounded!The U.S.-led coalition carried out six airstrikes in Sana’a, targeting the Defense Ministry, a weapons maintenance camp, and the Al-Ardi Security Complex, according to Saudi Al-Hadath. pic.twitter.com/nAp1fUYfW0— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 31, 2024 At least 10 strikes on Houthi positions. Are the US gloves finally coming off? https://t.co/EKX9Rqn4AA pic.twitter.com/CU2kkunDjS— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 31, 2024 CENTCOM Forces Strike Multiple Houthi Targets in Yemen U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted multiple precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Sana’a and coastal locations within Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, Dec. 30 and 31.On Dec. 30 and 31,… pic.twitter.com/XUKtsZM1U7— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 31, 2024 HouthiUSAFYemen