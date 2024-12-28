WATCH: US THAAD system intercepts Houthi missile December 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-thaad-system-intercepts-houthi-missile/ Email Print For the first time since its October deployment in Israel, an American THAAD missile defense system battery intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile fired from Yemen toward Israel early Friday morning.מערכת ה- THAAD האמריקנית לקחה חלק ביירוט הטיל הבליסטי ששוגר אמש מתימן. אפשר לשמוע את אחד החיילים האמריקניים מתרגש "18 שנים חיכיתי לזה" pic.twitter.com/s4VoMfMhaF— איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) December 27, 2024 HouthismissileTHAAD