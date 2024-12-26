WATCH: Wounded soldiers join comrades fighting in Gaza in a moving simultaneous menorah lighting December 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-wounded-soldiers-join-comrades-fighting-in-gaza-in-a-moving-simultaneous-menorah-lighting/ Email Print The 401st Armored Brigade marked the first night of Chanukah by lighting a candle where their comrades fell in Gaza, while wounded soldiers lit simultaneously at Sheba Medical Center, symbolizing their resilience and remembrance.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-26-at-15.09.47_d51520b7.mp4 ChanukahIDFmenorah