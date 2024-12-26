Search

WATCH: Wounded soldiers join comrades fighting in Gaza in a moving simultaneous menorah lighting

The 401st Armored Brigade marked the first night of Chanukah by lighting a candle where their comrades fell in Gaza, while wounded soldiers lit simultaneously at Sheba Medical Center, symbolizing their resilience and remembrance.

