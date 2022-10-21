WATCH: Xi humiliates former Chinese president by kicking him out of party summit October 22, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-xi-humiliates-former-chinese-president-by-kicking-him-out-of-party-summit/ Email Print Drama unfolded at the concluding session of the ruling Communist Party Congress in Beijing on Saturday. China’s former president Hu Jintao was escorted out of his seat next to President Xi Jinping in an unexplained incident that was captured by photographers. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com ChinaHu JintaoXi Jinping