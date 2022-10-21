Search

WATCH: Xi humiliates former Chinese president by kicking him out of party summit

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-xi-humiliates-former-chinese-president-by-kicking-him-out-of-party-summit/
Email Print

Drama unfolded at the concluding session of the ruling Communist Party Congress in Beijing on Saturday.

China’s former president Hu Jintao was escorted out of his seat next to President Xi Jinping in an unexplained incident that was captured by photographers.