WATCH – ‘You dirty Jew!’ Dov Hikind slams NY DA ‘for caring more for criminals than victims’

Earlier today, I joined Bruce Blakeman and many other leaders to demand justice for Joey Borgen who was brutalized by a hateful anti-Jewish mob in NYC and all victims of hate crime.

My message to @GovKathyHochul & @NYCMayor is simple:

WHAT’S THE FREAKIN PLAN?! #EndJewHatred pic.twitter.com/uKe7rZrMRs

— Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) January 19, 2023