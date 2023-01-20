WATCH – ‘You dirty Jew!’ Dov Hikind slams NY DA ‘for caring more for criminals than victims’ January 20, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-you-dirty-jew-dov-hikind-slams-ny-da-for-caring-more-for-criminals-than-victims/ Email Print Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism Dov Hikind slams District Attorney Alvin Bragg for going too easy on antisemitic criminals who attack Jews. Earlier today, I joined Bruce Blakeman and many other leaders to demand justice for Joey Borgen who was brutalized by a hateful anti-Jewish mob in NYC and all victims of hate crime. My message to @GovKathyHochul & @NYCMayor is simple: WHAT’S THE FREAKIN PLAN?! #EndJewHatred pic.twitter.com/uKe7rZrMRs — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) January 19, 2023 American Jewsanti-SemitismDov HikindJewish diasporaNew York