Waves of Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut’s Dahieh district for second day

According to the army, there were three waves of strikes on Saturday — and seven since Friday morning.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The Israeli Air Force struck 20 Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s Dahieh district in waves of attacks, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Saturday evening.

“All of the targets attacked were deliberately placed by Hezbollah in the heart of the civilian population. This is another example of the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s cynical use of Lebanese citizens as human shields,” the IDF said.

According to the army, there were three waves of strikes on Saturday — and seven since Friday morning.

The IDF said residents were warned to leave the area ahead of time and precise munitions were used to mitigate civilian damage.

Also on Saturday, Hezbollah launched at least 65 rockets and drones at Israel.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began launching rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily.

More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead.

Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.