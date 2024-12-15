‘Whoever harms our hostages will pay’ – Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walking outside his office at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on September 9, 2024. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Gaza terror group after it released its latest psychological warfare video, showing an unidentified Israeli captive with tattoos.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend warned Gaza terrorists holding Israelis captive in the Gaza Strip, vowing that anyone responsible for harming the hostages “will pay the price.”

On Saturday, a Telegram channel used by Hamas released a pair of psychological war videos, one of which featured glimpses of an Israeli captive held in Gaza.

The video of the unidentified hostage highlighted the captive’s tattoos, without additional signs or a few of the captive’s face to enable positive identification.

In the second video released by the Hamas Telegram channel, the terror group published a computer-generated video of Netanyahu digging graves in a cemetery filled with Israeli hostages.

On Saturday night, Netanyahu responded to the videos, which he called “cruel and malicious.”

“The onslaught of Hamas propaganda videos is cruel and malicious psychological warfare,” Netanyahu said, vowing anyone responsoble for harming the hostages will “pay the price.”

“I am in continuous contact with the hostages’ families who are enduring a terrible and prolonged nightmare.”

“I have said and I reiterate: Whoever harms our hostages – will pay the price. We will continue to work relentlessly for the return home of all of our male and female hostages, the living and the deceased.”

Hamas released the videos as the terror group reportedly has softened its position on two key issues in the ongoing hostage deal talks with Israel.

According to a report last week by The Wall Street Journal, Hamas has indicated to Israel, via Egypt, that it no longer demands the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip as part of ceasefire.

Furthermore, Hamas is reportedly now willing to accept a continued Israeli presence in two key strategic areas in the Gaza Strip – the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egyptian border, and the Netzarim Corridor which divides north and south Gaza.