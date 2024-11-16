Melania Trump rejects Jill Biden’s invitation to White House – here’s why

One source said Melania Trump is declining Jill Biden’s invitation because of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, believed by many to have been politically motivated.

By Robert Spencer, Front Page Magazine

It’s a traditional thing: during the transition from one presidential administration to another the outgoing first lady hosts the incoming one for tea and shows her around the White House. This is one of the more genteel accouterments of the peaceful transfer of power in the U.S., but it has become more fiery this time around, as Melania Trump has just declined an invitation from Jill Biden to sit down for a happy transition chat. Ungracious? Bad manners? Hateful? We will be hearing all of that and more from the left’s propaganda organs, but as is always the case, reality is different.

The New York Post reported Monday that Melania “declined an offer to head to the White House Wednesday and meet with Jill Biden, citing the Biden administration’s past raid on Mar-a-Lago as part of the federal government’s investigation into classified documents.” Ah, now that makes sense. Holding this corrupt and authoritarian regime accountable and refusing to normalize it or to act as if its criminal acts were just all part of the great game of American politics could be the most consequential and important thing that Melania Trump, or any first lady, has ever done.

The Post quoted an unnamed source who was “familiar with Melania’s decision” and said: “She ain’t going. Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting. Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet.”

This is harsh language, but the source certainly had a point. Donald Trump and Joe Biden aren’t just political opponents after the fashion of Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan or George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Biden is the first president ever to have treated his principal opponent and eventual elected successor as if he were a criminal. What polite veneer can or should remain between the Trumps and the Bidens after that?

Biden is the first president ever to have declared that the leader of the opposition was outside the bounds of acceptable political discourse when he said: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” That wasn’t just heated rhetoric, either: the Biden-Harris regime and its henchmen acted upon it with the Mar-a-Lago raid, the conversion of misdemeanors into felonies in order to be able to brand Trump a “convicted felon,” the fabrication of a rape charge out of the obvious fabrications of a histrionic fantasist, and so much more.

Melania said this about the Mar-a-Lago raid last September: “Yeah, it made me angry.” She called it, quite justifiably, an “invasion of privacy.” Corrupt Biden-Harris regime apparatchiks who unfortunately held the job of FBI agents, the Post reported, “scoured Melania’s wardrobe, combed through her 78-year-old husband’s office and even reportedly searched one of her son Barron’s rooms.” Ransacking through the first lady’s wardrobe, ostensibly in search of classified documents, is very much the stuff of authoritarian regimes. There is certainly no indication that “Dr. Jill” had any objection to any of this, and she almost certainly did not. So why should Melania sit down and exchange pleasantries with someone who would be thrilled to see her behind bars?

“I saw unpleasant stuff that nobody wants to see,” Melania recounted. “And you get angry because, you know, nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff.” Indeed, especially in light of the fact that the whole thing was the most base and irresponsible political grandstanding, and was so flimsy that it couldn’t even survive all the way through the election cycle: “Trump’s confidential documents case was dismissed by US District Judge Aileen Cannon in July.”

To be sure, Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Old Joe Biden in the White House on Wednesday. In his buoyant statement after Trump’s victory, Old Joe said: “For over 200 years, America has carried on the greatest experiment in self-government in the history of the world — and that’s not hyperbole; that’s a fact — where the people — the people vote and choose their own leaders and they do it peacefully and where, in a democracy, the will of the people always prevails.”

This was an attempt to dunk on Trump for the fictional “insurrection” of Jan. 6, 2021, but it only reminded those who have been paying attention of the Biden-Harris regime’s efforts to thwart the “will of the people” and demonize and destroy the people’s choice. Trump accepted the meeting, but he won’t be accepting the left’s framing of that meeting.

If everything goes the way it is supposed to, Donald Trump will become president on Jan. 20, 2025, replacing the most corrupt, anti-American and authoritarian administration in U.S. history. Melania Trump has declined to treat the transition as if it were business as usual. Brava.