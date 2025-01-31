Witkoff meets PLO leader who vowed to spend ‘last penny’ financing terror

United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff at Hostage square in Tel Aviv, January 30, 2025. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Fresh from his success of implementing the Biden plan and saving Hamas, Steven Witkoff, acting as Trump’s Middle East Envoy, went to Saudi Arabia, homeland of the 9/11 hijackers, and met with a top PLO leader.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the PLO Executive Committee and head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs, who is apparently the leading candidate to replace Abbas.

The meeting between Witkoff and Hussein al-Sheikh took place amid efforts by the Trump administration to end the war in Gaza and push for a Saudi-Israeli peace deal that includes a path toward a Palestinian state.

Hussein al-Sheikh isn’t just an Abbas adviser, he’s a possible successor to the aging PLO tyrant (or at least he was until he was recorded badmouthing Abbas) to run the Palestinian Authority.

And Al-Sheikh has a vision. Terror and more terror.

According to a MEMRI report, Sheikh claimed the Palestinians would spend every single dime they have on the so-called martyrs (dead terrorists) and their families as well as imprisoned terrorists.

Sheikh said, “I would like to reassure you of our firm and unwavering commitment: Our martyrs, prisoners, and their families are where we cross the line.”

He added, “Even if we have one penny left, it will be spent on the families of the martyrs and prisoners…They are our purest, most permanent, loftiest, and most precious jewel.”

In English, Al-Sheikh is referring to the ‘Pay-to-Slay’ program under which the PLO funds terror by providing payments to imprisoned terrorists or the families of dead terrorists.

Steven Witkoff met with future PLO leader Hussein al-Sheikh in Saudi Arabia Here's Al-Sheikh calling for unity with Hamas, describing it as "brothers" and promising that he will spend every "last penny" to fund the Pay-to-Slay program that has killed Americans and Israelis pic.twitter.com/9ybmegpZYY — Daniel Greenfield – "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) January 30, 2025

Al-Sheikh also claimed that “our arms are open to” Hamas and bragged of the PLO’s role in defending the fellow Islamic terrorist group with which it had signed a unity agreement under the aegis of Communist China.

“Even as the world talked and demanded that Hamas be designated as a terror organization, who stood up the world? Was it not Abu Mazen who stood in front of the UN and declared, ‘No, Hamas is not a terror organization?’” al-Sheikh says, referring to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“The real terrorism is the Israeli occupation. The real terrorism are the settlements. The real terrorism is the crime being committed against the Palestinian people. We’ve done our homework… and know very well what our priorities are and how to defend our internal front,” al-Sheikh adds.

The Saudis are proposing some sort of deal under which Al-Sheikh gets a terrorist state in Israel to run. Witkoff ought to be asked why he’s pulling America into nation-building terrorist states.

That’s not America First. That’s Jihad First.