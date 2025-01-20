World leaders welcome release of 3 Israeli hostages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the hostage release a ‘deeply meaningful moment.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

World leaders welcomed the release of three female Israeli hostages on Sunday night and expressed hope that the remaining captives return home.

Following scenes of tearful reunions with families of released hostages Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher, leaders from around the world released statements and posted on social media.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the release of British-Israeli citizen Emily Damari as “wonderful and long-overdue news.”

Starmer praised hostage families for their “tireless fight” on behalf of captives still in Gaza and wished the three released women “the very best as they begin the road to recovery after the intolerable trauma they have experienced,” saying the UK stands “ready to offer assistance and support.”

Starmer also expressed the hope that the rest of the hostages return home and that every day means more “suffering for those who haven’t made it home yet.”

“Seeing families reunited, and knowing the tears of relief and joy it brings, is something we can all connect with,” Zelensky posted on X. “As Ukrainians, we know the pain of separation and hope of bringing loved ones back home.”

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen posted on X, “Seeing the hostages’ reunion with their families fills our hearts with hope. Let it be the start of a new chapter for Israel and the Palestinian people. The ceasefire must hold. Europe will support it.”

Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu hailed the release of all three women, including Doron Steinbrecher, 31, a Romanian-Israeli.

Ciolacu posted on Facebook, “Their courage to endure captivity in such difficult conditions is an inspiration to us all.”

“We need the full implementation of the agreement to continue so that all hostages are safely released, and we stand in solidarity with the families still awaiting the return of their loved ones.”

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the remaining hostages return from Gaza.

“Thailand calls on all sides to fully implement the deal, as well as the immediate release of all remaining hostages, including Thai nationals,” the ministry said.

The only non-Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza are Thai nationals.