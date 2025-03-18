Yemen slams the Houthis – ‘Dragging us into unnecessary war’

Houthi supporters raise weapons as they shout slogans during an anti-U.S and anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

By World Israel News Staff

A senior member of the Yemeni government blasted the Houthis on the heels of a third airstrike by the U.S., saying that the terror group’s aggression towards the U.S. and Israel had pulled the country into unneeded conflict.

The Houthis “brought disaster to our country and innocent civilians,” Yemeni deputy foreign minister Mustafa Noman told Arabic-language outlet Ashraq Al-Aswat.

Noman said that the Houthis falsely believe they can confront major global powers, such as the United States, and that their aggression has hurt Yemen and its residents.

During the conflict with Saudia Arabia, the Houthis rejected multiple overtures to end the war, Noman said, and are once again dragging Yemen into further “unnecessary” fighting.

He criticized the Houthis for claiming they are acting in political solidarity with Gaza, while endangering their own people and worsening the situation in the already war-torn country.

“The Houthis have crossed every red line and brazenly challenged the international community, with attractive slogans that are in fact worthless,” Noman added.

Yemen is a developing country that has been embroiled in a civil war between the Houthis and the country’s traditional government, with the majority of Yemenis living under the poverty line.

It has suffered from a decade-long bombing campaign by Saudi Arabia targeting the Houthis.

In the last ten years, around 377,000 Yemenis are believed to have been killed by airstrikes, famine, and a cholera epidemic.

Since October 2023, the Houthis have targeted American, British, and Israel-linked ships sailing through a major shipping lane adjacent to their territory.

The Houthis have even attacked American military and naval vessels, which was cited by President Donald Trump as justification for massive American airstrikes on Houthi strongholds in Yemen.

Trump has said that he will use the full force of the U.S. military to ensure that American trips can travel freely and safely throughout the world.