‘You can’t tell a Jew on the street’ – Whoopi Goldberg repeats claim that Holocaust wasn’t ‘racial’

Comedian again says that Jews are not a racial group, and therefore weren’t the victim of racism during the Holocaust; she then bemoans backlash over her comments, suggesting she was criticized too harshly.

By World Israel News Staff

Comedian Whoopi Goldberg repeated her claim that the Holocaust was not racial in nature and simply a matter of “white on white” violence, because both Nazis and Jews are white people, during an interview with UK outlet The Sunday Times of London on Saturday.

Goldberg, who is a co-host of the daytime talk show “The View”, made similar remarks earlier this year during a broadcast of the show, and was suspended from the program for two weeks.

During her interview with the Sunday Times, Goldberg complained about the backlash to her comments, arguing that her assertion that Jews were not the victims of racism during the Holocaust was factually correct.

When the interviewer noted that the Nazis viewed the Jews not as fellow white people, but as a subhuman race, Goldberg responded by saying “it doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street.”

Because Goldberg is black, she said, “you could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making.”

She then made a crude comment stating that the response to her comments was as though she had defected in public, and suggested that the push back was disproportionate.

In January 2022, Goldberg said that “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” but was an example of “man’s inhumanity to man.”

She asked her co-hosts to be “truthful” about the Holocaust by acknowledging that the parties involved, meaning Jews and Nazis, “are two white groups of people.”

Shortly afterwards, Goldberg issued an on-air apology for her comments, stating that “words matter” and that she “stands with the Jewish people.”

However, Goldberg’s reassertion of her claims suggests that the apology was insincere, and made in order to quiet down the controversy over her remarks.

The comedian, born Caryn Elaine Johnson, has no Jewish ancestry, and changed her last name to sound Jewish at the beginning of her career in the entertainment industry.