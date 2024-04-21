‘You’re a slave’ – Mohammed Hadid attacks black pro-Israel congressman

Mohamed Hadid is the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. (AP/Jordan. Strauss/Invision)

Mohammed Hadid, father of pro-Palestinian models Gigi and Bella, harasses congressman over his ethnicity and sexual orientation.

By World Israel News Staff

Mohammed Hadid, the billionaire father of pro-Palestinian supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, sent threatening and harassing messages to a U.S. lawmaker due to his support for Israel.

In the messages, Hadid belittled Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) due to his sexual orientation and ethnicity.

“You[‘re] worse than the rats of New York sewage system. They have bigger brains than you. You might get a job as bouncer at gay bar,” Hadid wrote to Toress, according to screenshots of the conversation viewed by the New York Post.

“Make sure you dress as KKK to hide that ugly gray colored face of yours,” he continued, adding that Torres was a “slave to whites.”

Hadid also suggested that Torres was being bribed by pro-Israel groups.

“You are just unusual Black and colorful mouth for Israeli and AIPAC and looking for payday of over 500K,” he added.

Torres told the New York Post that Hadid’s rant had no impact on his support for Israel.

“Whether it is dehumanizing me as worse than the rats of the NYC sewage system or telling me to dress like the KKK to ‘hide that gray colored face of yours,’” Mr. Hadid has hurled just about every racist insult at me shorting of calling me the N-word,” Torres told the Post.

“That Mr. Hadid felt so at ease demonizing and dehumanizing a black member of Congress reveals a tragic truth about our politics: if you are a person of color and pro-Israel, you are fair game for racist invective.”

After Hadid’s messages went viral, the real estate developer issued a statement in which he said he “regretted” his choice of words but reiterated his vehement hatred for Israel.

Hadid said his “anger” towards the Jewish State and its supporters is “warranted,” and that his “emotions are at an all-time high” as he is watching U.S. politicians “work as AIPAC messengers of genocide.”

He also stated that he believed Torres is being “used” by Israel to do the country’s “dirty work,” suggesting that the lawmaker is unable to form his own opinions about geopolitics.