Gigi Hadid falsely accuses Israel of illegal Palestinian organ harvesting

Gigi Hadid added to her list of outrageous claims against Israel on Sunday sharing a video in which the person claims Israel illegally harvests the organs of dead Palestinians.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Model Gigi Hadid made a series of false accusations about Israel and its treatment of Palestinians, while also promoting an antisemitic blood libel, to her more than 79 million Instagram followers over the weekend.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old shared on her Instagram Story a reel in which a user named Umme Murtaza (umme_murtazaa) tells her followers to “watch this disturbing video, where health officials admitted that Israeli authorities had harvested the organs of dead Palestinians for years without their consent.”

Accusing Israel of organ theft has been widely criticized as an antisemitic blood libel rooted in medieval conspiracies charging that Jews murdered Christian children and drank their blood during the Jewish holiday of Passover. The organ harvesting claim has been debunked several times in the past.

Two days earlier on Friday, Hadid shared on her Instagram Story a post about a Palestinian named Ahmad Al-Manasra who, the post claimed, had been imprisoned in Israel since he was 12. It further said that the youth has a “severe health condition” and like “hundreds of Palestinian children remain detained, suffering in Israeli jails.”

Hadid wrote in the caption of her Instagram Story about Al-Manasra: “Israel is the only country in the world that keeps CHILDREN AS PRISONERS OF WAR.” She then accused Israel of the “abduction, rape, humiliation, torture, [and] murder of Palestinians years and years and years before Oct. 7, 2023,” referring to the day when Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel, murdered 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 240 others as hostages back to Gaza.

Hadid did not mention that Al-Manasra was jailed for carrying out, with his cousin, a stabbing attack in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Ze’ev in 2015 that injured two Israeli civilians — a 13-year-old, who was critically injured, and a 25-year-old, who was moderately injured. Al-Manasra was seriously injured when he was hit by a car as he tried to escape the scene of the attack. Security camera footage from the scene showed the Al-Manasra cousins carrying knives and chasing a man through the streets of Pisgat Ze’ev on Oct. 13, 2015. He carried out the attack when he was 13 and was convicted at the age of 14.

The post was later deleted amid severe backlash.

Also on Friday, Hadid shared on Instagram a news report about Palestinian women and children being released from prisons in Israel as part of the deal made with Hamas for the release of hostages taken by the terrorist organization on Oct. 7. In a caption for that news report, Hadid made the false accusation that Israel “sees any Palestinian as a ‘terrorist,’ any person supporting Palestinian rights as an ‘antisemite,’ and any Jew that is opposed to the government’s actions as ‘self-hating.’”

“So … everyone’s lying and wrong except Israel?!!” she added. “If it wasn’t so evil & disturbing, it would be comedic.”

Just days after Hamas’ massacre on Oct. 7, Hadid posted on Instagram a statement that acknowledged both Palestinian and Israeli suffering while also condemning terrorism and accusing Israel of occupation. Then on Oct. 15, she was blasted by the Israeli government over a meme she shared on Instagram that attacked the country’s response to the Hamas terror attack earlier that month.

Hadid is the sister of fellow model Bella Hadid, who has repeatedly shared anti-Israel posts on social media. In 2021, Bella participated in a pro-Palestinian rally and chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a slogan widely interpreted as a call for the destruction of Israel, which is located between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

Their mother is former Dutch model Yolanda Hadid, and their father is Nazareth-both real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, who has also posted several anti-Israel messages on social media.