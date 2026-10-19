ZOA president warns anti-Zionist voices gaining political influence in US, Israel

Democratic nominee for US Senate Abdul El-Sayed, talks during a televised debate with Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers at WOOD-TV, on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Mamdani also came under criticism from Klein over his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Zionist Organization of America President Morton Klein accused senior Democrats of tolerating antisemitic rhetoric from prominent figures in their party and warned that growing anti-Zionist political influence could have consequences for both U.S. policy and Israel’s next government.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Klein, who stressed that he was speaking personally rather than for the ZOA, criticized the party’s response to Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Klein focused in part on El-Sayed’s refusal during a Michigan Senate debate to say Iran posed a greater danger to the United States than Israel.

He also criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel for endorsing El-Sayed.

“The Democratic Party has not condemned him,” Klein said.

El-Sayed, however, has described Judaism as “a light unto the world” and said Jewish safety was a priority for him. “My commitment to Jewish safety is equivalent to the commitment to the safety of my own daughters,” he said.

Mamdani also came under criticism from Klein over his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada.” Mamdani has separately pledged to “protect our Jewish neighbors” and committed himself to fighting antisemitism.

Klein broadened his criticism to Israel ahead of its Oct. 27 elections, arguing that Israeli leaders have also failed to respond forcefully enough to the country’s enemies.

He said the next government should be “as tough as nails, responding with overwhelming force for any terrorism.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could face political limits if he needs support from left-of-center parties to assemble a governing coalition after the election, Klein said.

Asked whether such a coalition could constrain Israel’s response, he replied, “Yes.”

“Some of the left-of-center people are appeasement-oriented,” Klein said. “They still believe just give the Arabs more, it’ll be all right.”

Klein said he opposed further Israeli concessions, arguing that the conflict concerns Israel’s continued existence rather than disputes over territory or Palestinian statehood.