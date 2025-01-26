15 dead in clashes near Israel, Lebanon border

IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, January 26, 2025, as Lebanese citizens move en masse towards the border in anticipation of Israeli withdrawal. (X)

Beirut claims 15 dead, dozens wounded after Lebanese soldiers and civilians clash with IDF forces in southern Lebanon as Israeli withdrawal delayed.

By World Israel News Staff

At least 15 people were killed and dozens more wounded after clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Lebanese civilians and soldiers in southern Lebanon Sunday morning.

Thousands of Lebanese approached IDF soldiers stationed across southern Lebanon Sunday, anticipating the withdrawal of Israeli forces as part of the November 2024 ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah.

Earlier, however, Israel announced that given the recent discoveries of Hezbollah weapons caches near the Israeli border, the continued presence of Hezbollah forces south of the Litani River, and the failure of the Lebanese Army to assume full military control over the country – all violations of the ceasefire deal – the IDF would remain in southern Lebanon beyond the January 26th deadline.

The Israeli military’s chief Arabic spokesman, Col. Avichay Adraee, warned locals against approaching towns under IDF security control, releasing a map of areas where movement is restricted.

“The IDF has no intention of attacking you, but for now, movement south of this line is prohibited until further notice. Anyone crossing south does so at their own risk.”

Nevertheless, mobs of Lebanese – many of them waving Hezbollah flags – gathered at the entrances of villages in southern Lebanon, confronting the IDF forces stationed in the area, leading to clashes, including the use of live fire.

In at least some of the clashes, Lebanese Army soldiers were involved, including in an incident in the town of Mais al-Jabal, during which one Lebanese soldier was killed and another wounded.

According to a statement by the Lebanese health ministry earlier Sunday afternoon, 11 people were killed during the clashes Sunday, with at least 83 more wounded.

“The aggressions of the Israeli enemy against citizens trying to return to their villages that are still under occupation have left 11 people dead, including a soldier of the Lebanese army, and two women, as well as 83 wounded so far,” the ministry said.

The death toll later rose to 15.

In a statement issued Sunday afternoon, the Israeli military confirmed the clashes and the use of gunfire in several incidents.

“Earlier today, IDF forces operating in the southern Lebanon area fired warning shots to neutralize a threat at several locations where suspects were spotted approaching them,” an IDF spokesperson said.

“Several suspects were detained in the area as they acted near IDF forces and posed a tangible threat. The suspects are currently being interrogated on-site.”

“The IDF is deployed in southern Lebanon, continuing to operate in accordance with the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and monitoring Hezbollah’s attempts to return to the southern Lebanon area.”

“The IDF will act to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel and its forces.”