3 IDF reservists killed in northern Gaza operation

Soldiers who fell in battle in northern Gaza left to right Master Sgt. (res.) Ori Moshe Borenstein, Maj. (res.) Netanel Hershkovitz and Master Sgt. (res.) Tzvi Matityahu Marantz, who the IDF announced on October 10, 2024, had been killed fighting Hamas in northern Gaza. (Israel Defense Forces)

Master Sgt. (res.) Ori Moshe Borenstein, 32, Maj. (res.) Netanel Hershkovitz, 37, and Master Sgt. (res.) Tzvi Matityahu Marantz, 32 fell in battle in northern Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Thursday, the IDF released the names of three reservists killed fighting in northern Gaza.

They were: Master Sgt. (res.) Ori Moshe Borenstein, 32, from Moreshet, Maj. (res.) Netanel Hershkovitz, 37, from Jerusalem and Master Sgt. (res.) Tzvi Matityahu Marantz, 32, from Bnei Adam.

All three reservists served in the 5460th support unit of the 460th Brigade.

The deaths bring the number of soldiers killed in the ground war to 353.

They fell during heavy fighting in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya region where the IDF has eliminated dozens of terrorists.

In addition, troops have discovered and confiscated rifles, RPG launchers and ammunition.

Ori Bornstein lived in Lod and was a machine engineering student at Ariel University.

Tzvi Matityahu Marantz from the village of Bnei Adam (Seneh) is survived by his wife, Tal, and his three children: Omer (7), Ofir (4), and Naya (1).

Netanel Hershkovitz was from Jerusalem and was a Deputy Company Commander in the Logistical Support Unit of the 5460th Unit, 460th Brigade.

The IDF attacked a command-and-control center for Hamas and had “eliminated at least twelve terrorists, some of whom took part in the murderous terror attack against the residents of the Gaza border communities on October 7” last year, according to Israel’s security agency Shin Bet.

The site, which had previously been used as a medical compound, was used to store weapons and plan attacks against Israel and the Jewish People.

Last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) Sunday that he is seriously considering a proposal to take over all of northern Gaza to pressure Hamas to restart negotiations for a hostages-for-ceasefire deal.

The Commanders and Reserve Soldiers Forum presented the “Generals’ Plan” to the government early this month as a way to defeat Hamas.

Besides turning the stretch from Gaza City north into a closed military zone after allowing all residents to leave via secured humanitarian corridors, it also envisions the IDF taking charge of all humanitarian aid deliveries.