$30/Hour: Amnesty International ‘urgently hiring’ paid canvassers to push for Israeli ceasefire

By Blake Mauro, The Washington Free Beacon

Amnesty International is “urgently hiring” paid staffers for a “canvassing team” working to “demand a ceasefire in Gaza now,” according to a new job posting.

The job listing offers recruits up to $30 per hour—plus health, vision, and dental insurance, a 401(k), and weekly and monthly bonuses—to go door-to-door in Seattle and drum up support for “an immediate ceasefire to end civilian suffering.”

“The unparalleled escalation of hostilities between Israel, Hamas and other armed groups has taken a devastating toll on civilians,” the listing reads. “We are demanding that Congress and the Biden administration call for an immediate ceasefire to end civilian suffering.”

While Amnesty International purports to advocate for “human rights” worldwide, the anti-Israel nonprofit immediately blamed the Jewish state for Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack, which killed scores of innocent Israelis, including women and children.

“Israel has a horrific track record of committing war crimes with impunity in previous wars on Gaza,” the group wrote in an Oct. 7 statement, which referred to Hamas’s attack as an “operation.”

“The root causes of these repeated cycles of violence must be addressed as a matter of urgency. This requires upholding international law and ending Israel’s 16-year-long illegal blockade on Gaza, and all other aspects of Israel’s system of apartheid imposed on all Palestinians.”

At the same time, Amnesty International’s Harvard chapter signed onto a now-infamous statement that held the “Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame,” the statement read.

Amnesty International continued to rail against the Jewish state over the ensuing months. In February, the nonprofit’s secretary general, Agnès Callamard, said Palestinians “have been living trapped and oppressed under Israel’s brutal occupation, subjected to systemic discrimination.”

“The world must recognize that ending Israel’s illegal occupation is a prerequisite to stopping the recurrent human rights violations in Israel,” Callamard said. Months later, in May, Amnesty International accused Israel of “war crimes.”

Amnesty International, which did not respond to a request for comment, has a similar job posting for another canvassing team in Nashville, Tenn. That team is focused on the “fight to end gun violence.”