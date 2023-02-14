5 ‘friendly’ countries, including U.S., condemn Israel, push for ‘sovereign’ Palestinian state

France, Germany, Italy and the UK support Blinken’s denunciation of Israel’s response to terror in a joint statement that makes no mention of the security threat, instead saying that the move would “exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.”

By World Israel News Staff

A joint statement by the foreign ministers of the U.S., France, Germany, Italy and the UK expressed strong opposition to Israel’s decision to advance housing units in Judea and Samaria and to legalize nine outposts.

In response to the recent deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem, the Security Cabinet on Sunday unanimously authorized nine communities in Judea and Samaria.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the Biden administration was “deeply troubled” by the move.

“We are deeply troubled by Israel’s decision yesterday to advance reportedly nearly 10,000 settlement units and to begin a process to retroactively legalize nine outposts in [Judea and Samaria] that were previously illegal under Israeli law,” Blinken said in a statement Monday.

Four friendly European countries – France, Germany, Italy and the UK – concurred with Blinken and issued a joint statement, together with the U.S. Department of State, opposing Israel’s move.

Despite the spike in terror and the murder of innocent Israelis, including children, the foreign ministers stated that “Israelis and Palestinians both deserve to live in peace, with equal measures of freedom, security, and prosperity,” with no mention of the rise in deadly Palestinian attacks.

The joint statement reads:

“We – the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Italy, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, and the Secretary of State of the United States – are deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s announcement that it is advancing nearly 10,000 settlement units and intends to begin a process to normalize nine outposts that were previously deemed illegal under Israeli law. “We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution. “We continue to support a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East, which must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties. Israelis and Palestinians both deserve to live in peace, with equal measures of freedom, security, and prosperity. “We reaffirm our commitment to helping Israelis and Palestinians fulfill the vision of an Israel fully integrated into the Middle East living alongside a sovereign, viable Palestinian state. We continue to closely monitor developments on the ground which impact the viability of the two-state solution and stability in the region at large.”

On Tuesday morning, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich vowed to promote unrestrained construction in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, despite opposition from the Biden administration, JNS reported.

“The real answer to terror is to continue to build, to continue to set roots in the Land of Israel,” said Smotrich at a meeting of his Religious Zionism Party in Givat Harel, one of the nine outposts the Security Cabinet on Sunday unanimously decided to legalize.