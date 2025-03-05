500 Oct 7th victims sue PA for $1.2 billion over involvement in massacre

Israeli soldier around the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, October 30, 2023. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The plaintiffs’ case presents evidence that proves Palestinian organizations paid Nukhba terrorists and funded the October 7th massacre.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

More than 500 victims of the October 7th massacre are suing the Palestinian Authority for $1.2 billion (4.5 billion shekels) over its alleged involvement in the massacre.

The plaintiffs are suing the Palestinian Authority (PA), the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and former head of the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Committee, Qadura Fares, for damages.

The plaintiffs accuse the organizations of direct and indirect involvement in planning the invasion and massacre of Israelis.

Among the hundreds of plaintiffs are the Akuni family from Netiv HaAsar, where parents Ruti and Aryeh and their daughter Or were murdered; the family of Ohad Yahalomi, whose body was buried last week after being released by Hamas; and Yonatan Brosh, who was wounded in Nahal Oz while his wife Shoshana was murdered in front of him.

The case was planned last year, supported by victims’ testimonies and evidence of funding and planning gathered by research teams in Israel and abroad.

The lawsuit reveals that between 2018 and 2023, the PA and PLO were involved in funding terrorists in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

“The preparations and training for ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ – the Palestinian name for the massacre – spanned five years and involved numerous large-scale exercises across Gaza, with thousands of terrorists from various militant groups taking part,” the lawsuit stated.

“These activities required significant logistical and governmental support from ‘civilian’ offices in Gaza. The funding for this support was provided by the defendants — the PA and PLO — through their budget allocations to Gaza’s ‘civilian’ authorities,” it continued.

In addition to the 4.5 billion shekels for planning and involvement in the massacre, if the PA and PLO are defeated in court, they are expected to pay further damages as a deterrent.

Dubi Weissenstern, head of ZAKA search and rescue and one of the plaintiffs, said, “Even after more than a year of war, many ZAKA volunteers and I are still haunted by the horrors we witnessed in those initial weeks. Despite our experience with disaster sites, the overwhelming scale, smells, and nightmarish scenes profoundly impacted us and those around us. This lawsuit is the most justified course of action we can take.”